MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JK Cement Q3 net profit rises 74.8% to Rs 217.28 crore

The company had posted a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the October-December period a year ago.

PTI
February 06, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 | (Image: JK Lakshmi Cement)

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 | (Image: JK Lakshmi Cement)

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 74.82 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 24.52 per cent at Rs 1,832.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,471.78 crore in the year-ago period. JK Cement total expenses were at Rs 1,526.25 crore, up 15.73 per cent, as against Rs 1,318.80 crore of Q3/FY 2019-20.

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 53.88 crore net profit for December quarter

Meanwhile, JK Cement also informed that board of the company in its meeting held on Saturday approved setting up of an integrated greenfield grey cement plant of four millions tonnes per annum by its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. With a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh, the project has an estimated cost outlay of Rs 2,970 crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #earnings #JK Cement #Q3 earning
first published: Feb 6, 2021 06:23 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.