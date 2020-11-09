JK Cement Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 crore

Total expenses rose 11.53 percent to Rs 1,338.93 crore from Rs 1,200.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.
JK Cement Ltd on November 9 reported almost three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in July-September period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 24.04 percent to Rs 1,634.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,317.63 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses rose 11.53 percent to Rs 1,338.93 crore from Rs 1,200.41 crore in the year-ago quarter. "With gradual resumption of overall economic activities, operations of the Group have started moving towards normalcy," JK Cement said, adding that the situation is still evolving.