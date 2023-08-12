JK Cement Q1 profit down 29.4% to Rs 113.46 crore

JK Cement Ltd on August 12 reported a 29.43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.46 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 21.57 per cent to Rs 2,762.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,272.38 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Cement's total expenses were at Rs 2,598.63 crore, up 27.58 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

The total income of JK Cement in the June quarter was Rs 2,794.22 crore, up 22.16 per cent over the year ago period.