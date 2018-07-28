JK Cement Q1 PAT decline 38% to Rs 49 crore

J K Cement Ltd today posted 37.8 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax to Rs 49.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of lower revenues. The company had reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 79.3 crore in the year-ago period, J K Cement said in a filing to BSE.

The revenue of the company during April-June quarter declined to Rs 1,131 crore, compared to Rs 1,227 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The total expenses dropped to Rs 1,067.3 crore, from Rs 1,123.7 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.