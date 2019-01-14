JK Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 881.63 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jammu and Kashmir Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 881.63 crore in December 2018 up 13% from Rs. 780.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2018 up 43.16% from Rs. 72.47 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 424.92 crore in December 2018 up 11.02% from Rs. 382.74 crore in December 2017.

JK Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2017.

JK Bank shares closed at 36.30 on January 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.54% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.