JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, up 243.6% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in September 2022 up 243.6% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in September 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 479.30 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.65
|116.49
|4.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.65
|116.49
|4.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.51
|57.72
|17.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.23
|10.22
|-13.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.55
|10.73
|8.86
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.81
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.78
|19.20
|11.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.71
|17.82
|-20.54
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.49
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.13
|18.31
|-19.90
|Interest
|1.62
|1.53
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.75
|16.78
|-21.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.75
|16.78
|-21.34
|Tax
|-5.98
|4.58
|-6.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.77
|12.20
|-15.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.77
|12.20
|-15.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.64
|4.64
|4.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.01
|26.32
|-32.91
|Diluted EPS
|-34.01
|26.32
|-32.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.01
|26.32
|-32.91
|Diluted EPS
|-34.01
|26.32
|-32.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited