    JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, up 243.6% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in September 2022 up 243.6% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in September 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021.

    JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 479.30 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    JK Agri Genetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.65116.494.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.65116.494.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5157.7217.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.2310.22-13.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.5510.738.86
    Depreciation0.750.810.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7819.2011.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.7117.82-20.54
    Other Income0.580.490.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.1318.31-19.90
    Interest1.621.531.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.7516.78-21.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.7516.78-21.34
    Tax-5.984.58-6.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.7712.20-15.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.7712.20-15.26
    Equity Share Capital4.644.644.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-34.0126.32-32.91
    Diluted EPS-34.0126.32-32.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-34.0126.32-32.91
    Diluted EPS-34.0126.32-32.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
