JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, up 243.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in September 2022 up 243.6% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.38 crore in September 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 479.30 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.