JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore, down 59.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore in September 2021 down 59.7% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021 down 38.49% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.07 crore in September 2021 down 47.6% from Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2020.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 639.95 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and -0.81% over the last 12 months.