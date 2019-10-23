JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 131.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in September 2019 up 131.31% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2019 up 7.35% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.66 crore in September 2019 up 10.28% from Rs. 16.34 crore in September 2018.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 620.85 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.07% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.04
|112.23
|2.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.04
|112.23
|2.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.98
|27.53
|0.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|35.35
|0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.83
|8.08
|8.09
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.01
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.71
|17.80
|9.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.73
|22.46
|-17.10
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.58
|22.61
|-16.94
|Interest
|2.19
|2.45
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.77
|20.16
|-19.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.77
|20.16
|-19.36
|Tax
|-5.36
|5.50
|-5.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.41
|14.66
|-13.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.41
|14.66
|-13.40
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.43
|40.69
|-37.17
|Diluted EPS
|-34.43
|40.69
|-37.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.43
|40.69
|-37.17
|Diluted EPS
|-34.43
|40.69
|-37.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
