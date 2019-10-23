JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 131.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in September 2019 up 131.31% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2019 up 7.35% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.66 crore in September 2019 up 10.28% from Rs. 16.34 crore in September 2018.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 620.85 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.07% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.