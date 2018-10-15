JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 66.99% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2018 down 66.99% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2018 down 45.1% from Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2018 down 37.79% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2017.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 1,155.35 on October 12, 2018 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.98% over the last 12 months.