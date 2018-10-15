JK Agri Genetic Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 66.99% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2018 down 66.99% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2018 down 45.1% from Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2018 down 37.79% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2017.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 1,155.35 on October 12, 2018 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|121.46
|6.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|121.46
|6.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|45.55
|5.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|17.19
|-4.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.09
|7.75
|6.14
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.67
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|2.21
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|3.54
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.84
|19.36
|5.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.10
|30.93
|-12.41
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.41
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.94
|31.35
|-12.26
|Interest
|2.42
|1.95
|2.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.36
|29.39
|-14.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.36
|29.39
|-14.42
|Tax
|-5.96
|8.34
|-5.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.40
|21.06
|-9.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.40
|21.06
|-9.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.17
|58.43
|-25.62
|Diluted EPS
|-37.17
|58.43
|-25.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.17
|58.43
|-25.62
|Diluted EPS
|-37.17
|58.43
|-25.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited