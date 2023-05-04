JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.15 crore, down 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.15 crore in March 2023 down 33.12% from Rs. 69.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 45.7% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2023 down 29.08% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2022.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 456.50 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.