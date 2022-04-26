 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 up 156.68% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 740.65 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)

JK Agri Genetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.01 40.73 54.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.01 40.73 54.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.16 20.23 60.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.24 1.62 -31.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.97 9.60 9.05
Depreciation 0.83 0.84 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.08 13.59 12.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.20 -5.16 3.20
Other Income 0.57 0.56 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.77 -4.60 3.81
Interest 1.33 1.46 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.44 -6.06 2.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.44 -6.06 2.34
Tax 1.14 -1.70 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.31 -4.36 1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.31 -4.36 1.68
Equity Share Capital 4.64 4.64 4.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 -9.39 3.56
Diluted EPS 9.29 -9.39 3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 -9.39 3.56
Diluted EPS 9.29 -9.39 3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

