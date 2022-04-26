English
    JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 up 156.68% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

    JK Agri Genetic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

    JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 740.65 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)

    JK Agri Genetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.0140.7354.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.0140.7354.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.1620.2360.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.241.62-31.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.979.609.05
    Depreciation0.830.840.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0813.5912.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.20-5.163.20
    Other Income0.570.560.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.77-4.603.81
    Interest1.331.461.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.44-6.062.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.44-6.062.34
    Tax1.14-1.700.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.31-4.361.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.31-4.361.68
    Equity Share Capital4.644.644.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.29-9.393.56
    Diluted EPS9.29-9.393.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.29-9.393.56
    Diluted EPS9.29-9.393.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



