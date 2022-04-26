JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2022 up 156.68% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has increased to Rs. 9.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 740.65 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)