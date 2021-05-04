JK Agri Genetic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore, up 74.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore in March 2021 up 74.04% from Rs. 31.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021 up 139.66% from Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2020.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.31 in March 2020.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 634.65 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.12% returns over the last 6 months and 55.11% over the last 12 months.