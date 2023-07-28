English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.82 crore, down 31.48% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.82 crore in June 2023 down 31.48% from Rs. 116.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2023 down 45.29% from Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2022.

    JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.32 in June 2022.

    JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 468.90 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.

    JK Agri Genetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.8246.15116.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.8246.15116.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.8525.8957.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.644.3410.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.234.3910.73
    Depreciation0.870.380.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.666.9019.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.564.2517.82
    Other Income1.030.760.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.595.0118.31
    Interest2.061.841.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.533.1716.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.533.1716.78
    Tax2.110.844.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.422.3412.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.422.3412.20
    Equity Share Capital4.644.644.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.695.0426.32
    Diluted EPS11.695.0426.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.695.0426.32
    Diluted EPS11.695.0426.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #JK Agri Genetic #JK Agri Genetics #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!