JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.82 crore, down 31.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.82 crore in June 2023 down 31.48% from Rs. 116.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2023 down 45.29% from Rs. 19.12 crore in June 2022.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.32 in June 2022.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 468.90 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.