JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.56 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.56 crore in June 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 123.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2021 up 19.96% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2021 up 3.05% from Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2020.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has increased to Rs. 49.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 46.25 in June 2020.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 972.30 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 58.74% over the last 12 months.