JK Agri Genetic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.23 crore, down 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.23 crore in June 2019 down 7.61% from Rs. 121.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.66 crore in June 2019 down 30.37% from Rs. 21.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in June 2019 down 26.23% from Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2018.

JK Agri Genetic EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.69 in June 2019 from Rs. 58.43 in June 2018.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 587.85 on July 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.51% returns over the last 6 months and -62.34% over the last 12 months.