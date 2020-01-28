JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.46 crore, up 36.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.46 crore in December 2019 up 36.1% from Rs. 23.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2019 up 27.32% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019 up 74.87% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2018.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 407.30 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.76% returns over the last 6 months and -49.87% over the last 12 months.