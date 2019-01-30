JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2018 up 13.28% from Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2018 up 16.71% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2018 up 42.98% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.

JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 1,155.35 on October 12, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.71% returns over the last 6 months and -19.03% over the last 12 months.