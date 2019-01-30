JK Agri Genetic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Agri Genetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.11 crore in December 2018 up 13.28% from Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2018 up 16.71% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2018 up 42.98% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2017.
JK Agri Genetic shares closed at 1,155.35 on October 12, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.71% returns over the last 6 months and -19.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|JK Agri Genetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.11
|2.18
|20.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.11
|2.18
|20.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.41
|0.22
|26.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.17
|0.53
|-18.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.95
|8.09
|5.90
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.60
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|2.68
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|3.90
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.05
|9.84
|6.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|-17.10
|-7.72
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-16.94
|-7.56
|Interest
|2.89
|2.42
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.45
|-19.36
|-9.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.45
|-19.36
|-9.81
|Tax
|-2.24
|-5.96
|-3.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.20
|-13.40
|-6.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.20
|-13.40
|-6.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.44
|-37.17
|-17.34
|Diluted EPS
|-14.44
|-37.17
|-17.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.44
|-37.17
|-17.34
|Diluted EPS
|-14.44
|-37.17
|-17.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited