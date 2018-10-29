Jiya Eco Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.71 crore, up 204.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 43.71 crore in September 2018 up 204.65% from Rs. 14.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2018 up 202.11% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2018 up 107.94% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2017.

Jiya Eco EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2017.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 80.60 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -39.65% returns over the last 6 months and 69.33% over the last 12 months.