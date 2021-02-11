Jiya Eco Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 90.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in December 2020 down 90.83% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 98% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 90.95% from Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2019.

Jiya Eco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2019.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 6.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -40.37% returns over the last 6 months and -64.09% over the last 12 months.