Jiya Eco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.59 crore, up 65.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.59 crore in December 2018 up 65.57% from Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2018 up 79.88% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2018 up 55.01% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2017.

Jiya Eco EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2017.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 45.30 on January 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.98% returns over the last 6 months and -9.63% over the last 12 months.