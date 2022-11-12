JITF Infralogis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 118.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -42.80% over the last 12 months.