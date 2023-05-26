JITF Infralogis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 18.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 18.52% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 16.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 178.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.96% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.