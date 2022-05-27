JITF Infralogis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 5.36% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

JITF Infralogis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 120.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.68% returns over the last 6 months and 964.60% over the last 12 months.