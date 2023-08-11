JITF Infralogis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 8.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 505.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 438.91% returns over the last 6 months and 193.81% over the last 12 months.