JITF Infralogis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.88% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 37.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.