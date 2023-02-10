JITF Infralogis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.88% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 37.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Read More

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 91.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.56% returns over the last 6 months and -43.62% over the last 12 months.