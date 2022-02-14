JITF Infralogis Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 14.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 28.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 158.65 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 261.39% returns over the last 6 months and 1,734.10% over the last 12 months.