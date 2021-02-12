JITF Infralogis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2020 down 1.21% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 21.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

JITF Infralogis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 8.55 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -1.72% over the last 12 months.