    JITF Infralogis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore, up 56.89% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore in March 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 404.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2023 up 39.42% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.57 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2022.

    JITF Infralogis shares closed at 178.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.96% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.

    JITF Infralogistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations634.66435.09404.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations634.66435.09404.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials345.84153.12222.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods--87.0624.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.30-5.30-9.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6924.7723.26
    Depreciation18.2713.2011.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.02112.2592.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.1449.9839.23
    Other Income7.161.891.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.3051.8740.99
    Interest84.2978.0068.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.99-26.13-27.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.99-26.13-27.01
    Tax6.882.422.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.87-28.55-29.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.87-28.55-29.36
    Minority Interest-10.60-5.38-3.86
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.390.010.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.08-33.92-33.14
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.81-13.20-12.89
    Diluted EPS-7.81-13.20-12.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.81-13.20-12.89
    Diluted EPS-7.81-13.20-12.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JITF Infralogis #JITF Infralogistics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm