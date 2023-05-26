JITF Infralogis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore, up 56.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore in March 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 404.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2023 up 39.42% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.57 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2022.
JITF Infralogis shares closed at 178.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.96% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.
|JITF Infralogistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|634.66
|435.09
|404.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|634.66
|435.09
|404.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|345.84
|153.12
|222.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|87.06
|24.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.30
|-5.30
|-9.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.69
|24.77
|23.26
|Depreciation
|18.27
|13.20
|11.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|185.02
|112.25
|92.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|74.14
|49.98
|39.23
|Other Income
|7.16
|1.89
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.30
|51.87
|40.99
|Interest
|84.29
|78.00
|68.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.99
|-26.13
|-27.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.99
|-26.13
|-27.01
|Tax
|6.88
|2.42
|2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.87
|-28.55
|-29.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.87
|-28.55
|-29.36
|Minority Interest
|-10.60
|-5.38
|-3.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.39
|0.01
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.08
|-33.92
|-33.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.81
|-13.20
|-12.89
|Diluted EPS
|-7.81
|-13.20
|-12.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.81
|-13.20
|-12.89
|Diluted EPS
|-7.81
|-13.20
|-12.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
