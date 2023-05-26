JITF Infralogis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore, up 56.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.66 crore in March 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 404.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2023 up 39.42% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.57 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2022.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 178.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.96% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.