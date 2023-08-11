English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JITF Infralogis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.10 crore, up 167.15% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 668.10 crore in June 2023 up 167.15% from Rs. 250.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.93 crore in June 2023 up 61.67% from Rs. 38.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.90 crore in June 2023 up 109.62% from Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2022.

    JITF Infralogis shares closed at 505.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 438.91% returns over the last 6 months and 193.81% over the last 12 months.

    JITF Infralogistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations668.10634.66250.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations668.10634.66250.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials309.39345.8480.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.65--6.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.77-15.308.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5026.6923.72
    Depreciation21.2518.2713.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses228.70185.0282.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3774.1435.23
    Other Income6.277.162.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.6581.3037.28
    Interest76.7984.2974.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.86-2.99-37.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.86-2.99-37.45
    Tax13.656.88-1.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.79-9.87-36.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.79-9.87-36.02
    Minority Interest-9.19-10.60-2.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.390.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.93-20.08-38.96
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-7.81-15.16
    Diluted EPS-5.81-7.81-15.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.81-7.81-15.16
    Diluted EPS-5.81-7.81-15.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JITF Infralogis #JITF Infralogistics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!