JITF Infralogis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 668.10 crore, up 167.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.10 crore in June 2023 up 167.15% from Rs. 250.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.93 crore in June 2023 up 61.67% from Rs. 38.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.90 crore in June 2023 up 109.62% from Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2022.

JITF Infralogis shares closed at 505.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 438.91% returns over the last 6 months and 193.81% over the last 12 months.