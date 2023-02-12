 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JITF Infralogis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 395.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 down 37.51% from Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021. JITF Infralogis shares closed at 91.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.45% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.
JITF Infralogistics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations435.09270.45395.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations435.09270.45395.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials153.12110.35144.67
Purchase of Traded Goods87.06--85.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.302.8924.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.7723.4420.36
Depreciation13.2013.289.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses112.2578.4274.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.9842.0836.09
Other Income1.892.383.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8744.4639.42
Interest78.0075.5359.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.13-31.07-19.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-26.13-31.07-19.94
Tax2.422.091.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.55-33.16-21.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.55-33.16-21.47
Minority Interest-5.38-1.59-3.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.040.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-33.92-34.70-24.67
Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
Diluted EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
Diluted EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JITF Infralogis #JITF Infralogistics #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:33 am