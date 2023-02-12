JITF Infralogis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 395.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 down 37.51% from Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.
|JITF Infralogis shares closed at 91.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.45% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.
|JITF Infralogistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|435.09
|270.45
|395.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|435.09
|270.45
|395.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|153.12
|110.35
|144.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.06
|--
|85.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.30
|2.89
|24.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.77
|23.44
|20.36
|Depreciation
|13.20
|13.28
|9.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|112.25
|78.42
|74.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.98
|42.08
|36.09
|Other Income
|1.89
|2.38
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.87
|44.46
|39.42
|Interest
|78.00
|75.53
|59.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.13
|-31.07
|-19.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.13
|-31.07
|-19.94
|Tax
|2.42
|2.09
|1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.55
|-33.16
|-21.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.55
|-33.16
|-21.47
|Minority Interest
|-5.38
|-1.59
|-3.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.04
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-33.92
|-34.70
|-24.67
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.20
|-13.50
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-13.20
|-13.50
|-9.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.20
|-13.50
|-9.60
|Diluted EPS
|-13.20
|-13.50
|-9.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
