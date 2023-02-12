JITF Infralogis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 435.09 270.45 395.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 435.09 270.45 395.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 153.12 110.35 144.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 87.06 -- 85.94 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.30 2.89 24.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.77 23.44 20.36 Depreciation 13.20 13.28 9.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 112.25 78.42 74.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.98 42.08 36.09 Other Income 1.89 2.38 3.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.87 44.46 39.42 Interest 78.00 75.53 59.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.13 -31.07 -19.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -26.13 -31.07 -19.94 Tax 2.42 2.09 1.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.55 -33.16 -21.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.55 -33.16 -21.47 Minority Interest -5.38 -1.59 -3.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.04 0.08 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -33.92 -34.70 -24.67 Equity Share Capital 5.14 5.14 5.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.20 -13.50 -9.60 Diluted EPS -13.20 -13.50 -9.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -13.20 -13.50 -9.60 Diluted EPS -13.20 -13.50 -9.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited