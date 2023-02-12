English
    JITF Infralogis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore, up 9.94% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JITF Infralogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 435.09 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 395.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.92 crore in December 2022 down 37.51% from Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2021.JITF Infralogis shares closed at 91.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.45% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.
    JITF Infralogistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations435.09270.45395.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations435.09270.45395.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.12110.35144.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.06--85.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.302.8924.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.7723.4420.36
    Depreciation13.2013.289.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.2578.4274.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.9842.0836.09
    Other Income1.892.383.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8744.4639.42
    Interest78.0075.5359.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.13-31.07-19.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.13-31.07-19.94
    Tax2.422.091.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.55-33.16-21.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.55-33.16-21.47
    Minority Interest-5.38-1.59-3.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.040.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-33.92-34.70-24.67
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
    Diluted EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
    Diluted EPS-13.20-13.50-9.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
