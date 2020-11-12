JISL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 394.73 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:
Net Sales at Rs 394.73 crore in September 2020 down 0.27% from Rs. 395.80 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.93 crore in September 2020 up 5.46% from Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2020 up 71.59% from Rs. 38.96 crore in September 2019.
JISL shares closed at 9.70 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -14.16% over the last 12 months.
|JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|394.73
|470.96
|395.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|394.73
|470.96
|395.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|211.84
|229.21
|219.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.76
|80.60
|-45.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.65
|67.70
|71.44
|Depreciation
|40.57
|40.83
|39.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.97
|121.98
|208.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.54
|-69.36
|-98.55
|Other Income
|5.90
|20.69
|19.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.64
|-48.67
|-78.87
|Interest
|108.54
|105.83
|90.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-160.18
|-154.50
|-169.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-160.18
|-154.50
|-169.28
|Tax
|-53.25
|-51.56
|-56.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-106.93
|-102.94
|-113.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-106.93
|-102.94
|-113.11
|Equity Share Capital
|103.13
|103.13
|103.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-2.00
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-2.00
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-2.00
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-2.00
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am