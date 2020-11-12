JISL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 394.73 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.73 crore in September 2020 down 0.27% from Rs. 395.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.93 crore in September 2020 up 5.46% from Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2020 up 71.59% from Rs. 38.96 crore in September 2019.

JISL shares closed at 9.70 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -14.16% over the last 12 months.