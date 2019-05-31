JISL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,334.57 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,334.57 crore in March 2019 down 14.92% from Rs. 1,568.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.32 crore in March 2019 down 48.37% from Rs. 159.44 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.02 crore in March 2019 down 16.08% from Rs. 301.51 crore in March 2018.

JISL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2018.

JISL shares closed at 39.05 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -38.16% over the last 12 months.