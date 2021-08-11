JISL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 696.75 crore, up 47.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.75 crore in June 2021 up 47.94% from Rs. 470.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2021 up 84.03% from Rs. 102.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.51 crore in June 2021 up 1484.06% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2020.

JISL shares closed at 19.00 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.29% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.