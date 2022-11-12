 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 1,644.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 185.04% from Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in September 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021.

JISL shares closed at 19.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,607.55 2,042.82 1,644.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,607.55 2,042.82 1,644.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 904.21 1,319.27 914.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.48 -197.34 -53.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 234.37 225.49 211.63
Depreciation 82.30 82.22 83.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 380.02 433.69 403.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.13 179.49 85.22
Other Income 12.66 0.41 5.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.79 179.90 90.66
Interest 159.05 159.45 183.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -86.26 20.45 -92.54
Exceptional Items -15.63 -2.29 240.58
P/L Before Tax -101.89 18.16 148.04
Tax -13.21 22.44 39.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -88.68 -4.28 108.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -88.68 -4.28 108.16
Minority Interest -1.04 -3.81 -1.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.98 -1.51 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -90.70 -9.60 106.66
Equity Share Capital 124.79 124.79 103.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -0.16 2.07
Diluted EPS -1.44 -0.16 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.44 -0.16 2.07
Diluted EPS -1.44 -0.16 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
