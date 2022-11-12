English
    JISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 1,644.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 185.04% from Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in September 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021.

    JISL shares closed at 19.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.

    JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,607.552,042.821,644.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,607.552,042.821,644.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials904.211,319.27914.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.48-197.34-53.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost234.37225.49211.63
    Depreciation82.3082.2283.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses380.02433.69403.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.13179.4985.22
    Other Income12.660.415.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.79179.9090.66
    Interest159.05159.45183.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-86.2620.45-92.54
    Exceptional Items-15.63-2.29240.58
    P/L Before Tax-101.8918.16148.04
    Tax-13.2122.4439.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-88.68-4.28108.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-88.68-4.28108.16
    Minority Interest-1.04-3.81-1.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.98-1.51--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-90.70-9.60106.66
    Equity Share Capital124.79124.79103.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.44-0.162.07
    Diluted EPS-1.44-0.162.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.44-0.162.07
    Diluted EPS-1.44-0.162.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm