JISL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,607.55 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 1,644.59 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.70 crore in September 2022 down 185.04% from Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.09 crore in September 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021.
JISL shares closed at 19.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.
|JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,607.55
|2,042.82
|1,644.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,607.55
|2,042.82
|1,644.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|904.21
|1,319.27
|914.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-53.48
|-197.34
|-53.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|234.37
|225.49
|211.63
|Depreciation
|82.30
|82.22
|83.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|380.02
|433.69
|403.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.13
|179.49
|85.22
|Other Income
|12.66
|0.41
|5.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.79
|179.90
|90.66
|Interest
|159.05
|159.45
|183.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.26
|20.45
|-92.54
|Exceptional Items
|-15.63
|-2.29
|240.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-101.89
|18.16
|148.04
|Tax
|-13.21
|22.44
|39.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.68
|-4.28
|108.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.68
|-4.28
|108.16
|Minority Interest
|-1.04
|-3.81
|-1.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.98
|-1.51
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-90.70
|-9.60
|106.66
|Equity Share Capital
|124.79
|124.79
|103.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-0.16
|2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
