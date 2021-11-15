JISL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore in September 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 1,268.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021 up 163.25% from Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021 up 275.92% from Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020.

JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2020.

JISL shares closed at 26.90 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.64% returns over the last 6 months and 183.16% over the last 12 months.