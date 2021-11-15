MARKET NEWS

JISL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore, up 29.67% Y-o-Y

November 15, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,644.59 crore in September 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 1,268.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.66 crore in September 2021 up 163.25% from Rs. 168.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.54 crore in September 2021 up 275.92% from Rs. 46.43 crore in September 2020.

JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2020.

JISL shares closed at 26.90 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.64% returns over the last 6 months and 183.16% over the last 12 months.

JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,644.591,777.521,268.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,644.591,777.521,268.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials914.271,095.28650.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.95-173.4820.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost211.63212.01226.38
Depreciation83.8884.4397.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses403.54381.94323.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.22177.34-49.87
Other Income5.446.06-0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.66183.40-50.71
Interest183.20184.75183.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-92.54-1.35-234.65
Exceptional Items240.58----
P/L Before Tax148.04-1.35-234.65
Tax39.88-14.79-63.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.1613.44-171.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.1613.44-171.33
Minority Interest-1.50-1.151.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.6612.29-168.64
Equity Share Capital103.13103.13103.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.26-3.27
Diluted EPS2.07---3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.26-3.27
Diluted EPS2.07---3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jain Irrigation Systems #JISL #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:44 pm

