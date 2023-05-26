English
    JISL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,745.41 crore, down 16.23% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,745.41 crore in March 2023 down 16.23% from Rs. 2,083.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 976.84 crore in March 2023 up 251.61% from Rs. 277.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.17 crore in March 2023 down 21.23% from Rs. 171.61 crore in March 2022.

    JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2022.

    JISL shares closed at 20.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and 9.68% over the last 12 months.

    JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,745.411,504.032,083.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,745.411,504.032,083.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials593.26937.141,099.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks458.24-5.45126.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost142.43139.44197.43
    Depreciation60.8058.6885.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses417.48238.91489.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.20135.3185.03
    Other Income1.170.771.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.37136.0886.30
    Interest153.68107.592.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.3128.4983.93
    Exceptional Items-6.87-1.04317.31
    P/L Before Tax-86.1827.45401.24
    Tax10.4818.94122.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.668.51279.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1,081.65-41.16--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period984.99-32.65279.06
    Minority Interest-0.050.66-1.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.10-16.86--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates976.84-48.85277.82
    Equity Share Capital124.79124.79122.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.73-0.805.24
    Diluted EPS15.48-0.805.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.73-0.805.24
    Diluted EPS15.48-0.805.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
