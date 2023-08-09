JISL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.04 crore, down 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,701.04 crore in June 2023 down 16.73% from Rs. 2,042.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2023 up 469.06% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.83 crore in June 2023 down 15.75% from Rs. 262.12 crore in June 2022.

JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

JISL shares closed at 28.95 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.43% returns over the last 6 months and 45.11% over the last 12 months.