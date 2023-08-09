English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JISL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.04 crore, down 16.73% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,701.04 crore in June 2023 down 16.73% from Rs. 2,042.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2023 up 469.06% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.83 crore in June 2023 down 15.75% from Rs. 262.12 crore in June 2022.

    JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    JISL shares closed at 28.95 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.43% returns over the last 6 months and 45.11% over the last 12 months.

    JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,701.041,745.412,042.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,701.041,745.412,042.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,125.04593.261,319.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-115.47458.24-197.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost147.61142.43225.49
    Depreciation59.0160.8082.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses325.25417.48433.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.6073.20179.49
    Other Income2.221.170.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.8274.37179.90
    Interest105.23153.68159.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.59-79.3120.45
    Exceptional Items---6.87-2.29
    P/L Before Tax56.59-86.1818.16
    Tax18.1210.4822.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.47-96.66-4.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--1,081.65--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.47984.99-4.28
    Minority Interest-1.21-0.05-3.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.83-8.10-1.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.43976.84-9.60
    Equity Share Capital128.79124.79124.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5615.73-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.5515.48-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5615.73-0.16
    Diluted EPS0.5515.48-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jain Irrigation Systems #JISL #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!