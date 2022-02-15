JISL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.75 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,613.75 crore in December 2021 up 12.98% from Rs. 1,428.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.90 crore in December 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 119.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.18 crore in December 2021 up 25.29% from Rs. 91.13 crore in December 2020.

JISL shares closed at 23.00 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 76.92% over the last 12 months.