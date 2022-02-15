JISL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,613.75 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,613.75 crore in December 2021 up 12.98% from Rs. 1,428.29 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.90 crore in December 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 119.26 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.18 crore in December 2021 up 25.29% from Rs. 91.13 crore in December 2020.
JISL shares closed at 23.00 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 76.92% over the last 12 months.
|JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,613.75
|1,644.59
|1,428.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,613.75
|1,644.59
|1,428.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|927.26
|914.27
|835.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.18
|-53.95
|-59.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|213.67
|211.63
|237.34
|Depreciation
|83.50
|83.88
|95.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|398.77
|403.54
|331.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.73
|85.22
|-11.10
|Other Income
|5.95
|5.44
|7.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.68
|90.66
|-4.10
|Interest
|187.72
|183.20
|183.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-157.04
|-92.54
|-187.29
|Exceptional Items
|31.46
|240.58
|1.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-125.58
|148.04
|-185.51
|Tax
|-54.31
|39.88
|-62.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.27
|108.16
|-122.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.27
|108.16
|-122.84
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|-1.50
|3.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.76
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-71.90
|106.66
|-119.26
|Equity Share Capital
|103.13
|103.13
|103.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|2.07
|-2.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|2.07
|-2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|2.07
|-2.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|2.07
|-2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
