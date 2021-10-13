Jio Q2 PAT seen up 22% YoY to Rs 3,470 cr: ICICI Direct

Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will also be added to the JioMeet app soon.

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Jio to report net profit at Rs 3,470 crore up 22% year-on-year (down 0.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 18,734 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,962 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More