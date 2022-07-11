Jio Q1 PAT seen up 26.2% YoY to Rs. 4,420 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Jio to report net profit at Rs. 4,420 crore up 26.2% year-on-year (up 5.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,582 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,782 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

