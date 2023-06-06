Viewers and advertisers shift to digital in IPL 2023

JioCinema recorded a remarkable 32 million concurrent viewers during the final, surpassing the previous record set by Hotstar with 25.3 million during the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final.

The significant increase in digital viewership to record highs is expected to help JioCinema gain a lion’s share of advertisement revenues for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

JioCinema set a new world record as the final match of the Twenty20 league registered a peak of 32.1 million concurrent viewers and registered over 120 million unique viewers, according to a statement from the company, the streaming arm of Viacom18 that is majority owned by Reliance Industries. The streaming platform also registered over 1 7 billion video views during the 16th edition of IPL.

The sharp increase in viewership numbers will accelerate the transition of ad revenues from television to digital platforms, said analysts. Kotak Institutional Equities, for example, estimates that JioCinema’s digital platform would have garnered at least 55 percent of total ad revenues for IPL 2023. Additionally, it said that the free subscription model offered by JioCinema impacted the monetisation efforts of Disney Star, which won the TV rights for the event.

Digital platforms present brands with greater flexibility in terms of marketing budgets and targeting options. The ad revenues for the digital property are expected to have grown by 119 percent year-on-year, said another report from Media Partners Asia (MPA), an advisory and consulting firm.

JioCinema saw at least 800 advertisers and 26 sponsors come on board to advertise during IPL, the company said in a statement. The platform recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers on TATA IPL with more than 13 times the number of advertisers on broadcast TV.

The 26 top brands partnered with JioCinema include Co-Presenting Sponsor, Dream11; Co-Powered sponsors, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio; and Associate Sponsors, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

