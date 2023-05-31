Jindal Worldwid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 566.16 crore, down 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.16 crore in March 2023 down 25.29% from Rs. 757.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2023 down 26.73% from Rs. 35.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.96 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 66.37 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2022.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 339.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 36.17% over the last 12 months.