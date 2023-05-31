English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Worldwid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 566.16 crore, down 25.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 566.16 crore in March 2023 down 25.29% from Rs. 757.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2023 down 26.73% from Rs. 35.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.96 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 66.37 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2022.

    Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 339.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 36.17% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Worldwide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations566.16413.51757.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations566.16413.51757.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials379.67287.97476.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.8337.0527.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.48-17.8435.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.233.363.78
    Depreciation6.646.567.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.3763.20149.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.9333.2158.01
    Other Income0.393.631.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3236.8459.24
    Interest7.8412.1412.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4824.7046.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4824.7046.64
    Tax8.827.4411.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.6617.2635.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6617.2635.02
    Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.862.20
    Diluted EPS1.280.862.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.862.20
    Diluted EPS1.280.862.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am