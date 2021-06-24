Jindal Worldwid Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 647.14 crore, up 22.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.14 crore in March 2021 up 22.44% from Rs. 528.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2021 up 234.27% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021 up 13.84% from Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 69.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 79.15% over the last 12 months.