Jindal Worldwid Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 528.55 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.55 crore in March 2020 down 25.69% from Rs. 711.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2020 up 11.84% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.44 crore in March 2020 up 23.56% from Rs. 31.11 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2019.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 46.70 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -30.61% over the last 12 months.