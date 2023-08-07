Jindal Worldwid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 418.36 crore, down 37.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.36 crore in June 2023 down 37.55% from Rs. 669.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 40.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2023 down 52.2% from Rs. 72.28 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 343.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 59.13% over the last 12 months.