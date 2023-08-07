English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Worldwid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 418.36 crore, down 37.55% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 418.36 crore in June 2023 down 37.55% from Rs. 669.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.53 crore in June 2023 down 66.74% from Rs. 40.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.55 crore in June 2023 down 52.2% from Rs. 72.28 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Worldwid EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2022.

    Jindal Worldwid shares closed at 343.80 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.26% returns over the last 6 months and 59.13% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Worldwide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations418.36566.16669.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations418.36566.16669.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.97379.67509.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.8527.830.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.1614.48-60.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.329.233.34
    Depreciation5.266.646.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.3186.37146.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8341.9363.44
    Other Income0.460.392.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2942.3265.70
    Interest10.187.8411.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1034.4854.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1034.4854.63
    Tax5.578.8213.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5325.6640.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5325.6640.69
    Equity Share Capital20.0520.0520.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.282.03
    Diluted EPS0.671.282.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.671.282.03
    Diluted EPS0.671.282.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Worldwid #Jindal Worldwide #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!