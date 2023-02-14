Jindal Worldwid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 691.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.64% from Rs. 31.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 59.42 crore in December 2021.