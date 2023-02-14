 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Worldwid Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 413.51 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 691.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.64% from Rs. 31.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.40 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 59.42 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Worldwide
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 413.51 499.47 691.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 413.51 499.47 691.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 287.97 285.13 424.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.05 48.96 27.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.84 -3.32 60.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.36 3.54 3.44
Depreciation 6.56 6.55 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.20 108.55 117.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.21 50.06 51.00
Other Income 3.63 1.09 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.84 51.15 52.29
Interest 12.14 13.01 10.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.70 38.14 41.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.70 38.14 41.48
Tax 7.44 7.63 10.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.26 30.51 31.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.26 30.51 31.17
Equity Share Capital 20.05 20.05 20.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.52 1.55
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.52 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.52 1.55
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.52 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited